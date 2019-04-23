KENNEWICK, WA- A Kennewick Fifth Grader is competing in the national Sodexo 2019 Future Chef Cooking Challenge.
Ailey Evans, a student at Fuerza Elementary, won the local Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge and is one of just five students from around the country picked as a finalist.
Evans is competing with her recipe for healthy, tasty plantain nachos.
This year, students from 256 school districts joined over 2,700 other students representing more than 1,400 Sodexo-served school sites in 31 states nationally in this fun and educational challenge.
The winning student from each participating district was considered for 40 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists competed to become one of five national finalists. These five national finalists are now competing for your vote!
Click here to watch Evans prepare her recipe. To cast your vote click here. You can vote as many times as you want. Voting closes on April 28th and the winner will be announced April 29th.