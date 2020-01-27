KENNEWICK, WA - Communication with your doctor is vital, but when it comes to pets, they cannot exactly tell the vet what hurts or what happened. Vets only know there is something wrong and know there is pain.
With the help of the first high-definition CT scan in the state, Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care can find out more about the patient's problem.
Kennewick vet's founder and owner, Dr. Sheila Erickson, said they can now do 3D imaging and even see inside the brain. They can offer more to their patients than what they could previously.
A traditional CT scan would take a spiral of the patient and put those chunks together. The high definition CT scan takes one revolution and it takes seven hundred and twenty x-rays every time it goes around. So the new machine gets superior image quality and leading to a better diagnosis.
"I think we are just really excited to offer this opportunity and imagery, you know, to the Tri-Cities and other surrounding areas, so our patients do not have to travel," Dr. Sheila Erickson said. "And we can get a lot more information, in a quicker turn around time, and hope our patients get better faster."
The local vet is also getting a 3D printer. This will help patients with joint and bone diseases that need surgery.
Veterinarians can then print out a 3D model of the affected bone and practice surgery on the model before the real surgery.