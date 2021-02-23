YAKIMA, WA - Since the pandemic, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has seen a significant decrease in kids for the flu and common cold.
"I would tell parents not to worry specifically about the strength of their child's immune system just because they've been isolating and doing social distancing throughout this wintertime," said Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital Pediatric Hospitalist, CJ Koozer.
Even with more isolation and less immunity usage, immune systems remain strong said Koozer.
"I would think of it kind of like, when Tom Brady's off-season, when he started playing football again, it doesn't mean he's not a good quarterback, he's still going to be able to play football," said Koozer.
Although fewer children go in for physical illnesses, Koozer said there has been a lot more coming in for mental illnesses.
"I feel happy that kids aren't getting sick from the typical things that we see but I am concerned we are still seeing some new issues that we are still finding solutions for," said Koozer.
Newborns, from zero to 12 months, are at a higher risk for any type of illness regardless of the pandemic said Koozer. She said the older kids get, the better they fight sicknesses.
Koozer said parents shouldn't worry about sending their kids back to school if they still follow CDC guidelines. She said she hopes sending kids back to school will help with their mental health.
Parents and young children can still wear face masks for protection even after the pandemic said Koozer.