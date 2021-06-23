KITTITAS, WA - The Washington State Junior Horse Show board has decided to cancel all WSJHS horse events planned for this weekend due to upcoming heat wave.
With todays forecast reaching around 103º-107º, weather is becoming dangerous and is a health hazard for both people and animals.
This cancellation includes all WSJHS events including: the WSJHS Gaming at Black Rock Arena on June 24, the WSJHS 4-H Performance Show at Kittitas Valley Event Center on June 25, and the WSJHS Washington State Classic scheduled for June 26-27 at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
All future updates on this event can be found on the Yakima County 4-H website.