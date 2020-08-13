Kiwanis Club donates $1K to KPD Foundation

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kiwanis Club of Kennewick donated $1,000 to KPD Foundation to be used for youth programs.
The KPD Foundation raises money to help the community in any of their needs. Once a certain amount is collected, officers begin reaching out to those who could use a hand.
Lt. Aaron Clem with the police department said they receive a lot of donations directly tied to the fund. He said the money donated by the Kiwanis club could be used for food, housing or school supplies.
"As school is coming up, you know, kids that are unprivileged and maybe need some school supplies that the fund can be used for to help them get that stuff. So that they can do better in their education and do better in life," Clem said.
Clem said this fund is an example of how supportive the community is to one another. Since the programs have been so successful, Clem said they have been an inspiration to other police departments not only our area, but across the county.
If you would like to be a part of the KPD Foundation, you can go to their website at kpdfoundation.org/.