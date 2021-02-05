Lamb Weston Chef provides food ideas for game day

RICHLAND, WA - Super Bowl Sunday is on February 7, but let's be honest, the real star of the show is the food.
Although the big game will look a little different because of COVID-19, there's one thing that's still the same: food.
Miguel Mendoza, a corporate chef at Lamb Weston created a fry board to compliment the game.
"It is something that goes great with wings and traditional food we all enjoy during the big game, so we wanted to bring an inspiration with a fry board," Chef Mendoza said.
The main ingredient is french fries.
There's also "sauces, cheeses, proteins, flavor fry sauce. This product here is one of the best ones I enjoy, because it got that herb and it has a shape of a scoop. So, I like to call this as a 'dip dunk scoop.'" Chef Mendoza said.
You don't even have to go anywhere to make it.
"With grocery stores now having pick up or delivery, you don't even have to leave your home to get these ingredients. You can make all of these at home," Chef Mendoza said.
He said to make sure you read the cooking directions to reheat and cook everything properly. He also recommends keeping it simple and fun.
"And also get the family involved, something that everyone can come together and do together and have it ready in a few minutes for the big game," Chef Mendoza said.
Chef Mendoza hopes this had helped inspire you.
"Enjoy the big game. I hope this brought you inspiration and make sure to check out our Grow In Idaho website at growinidaho.com to inspire you with more recipes," Chef Mendoza said.
You can find the recipe of Miguel's fry board on their website too.