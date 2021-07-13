TRI-CITIES, WA - It is National French Fry Day.
It is a staple food on menus across the country and there are so many ways you can enjoy them.
"Enjoy the fries. No matter how or where for National French Fry Day!" Chef Miguel Mendoza, with Lamb Weston, said.
He made a meal called Chimichurri and Steak Loaded Fries. To make his recipe, he used their crispy crinkle-cut fries. He also used things like parsley, garlic cloves, mint, vinegar, oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, black pepper, salt, grilled steak and feta.
"You can go to https://growninidaho.com/recipes/ for more recipes or to find local grocery stores that carry these products," he said.
They feature over a hundred recipes on their website.