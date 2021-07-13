Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 expected each afternoon through early evening. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...VERY DRY AND BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE COLUMBIA GORGE, COLUMBIA BASIN WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY... ...Increasing westerly winds coupled with low relative humidities on Wednesday will create critical fire weather conditions in the Columbia Basin and Columbia Gorge. While cooler temperatures on Thursday will cause relative humidity values to increase, the increased wind will negate any potential relief that may cause. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA639, WA641, AND WA675... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph, especially in the Columbia Gorge. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger and could allow for new fire starts and spread of existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&