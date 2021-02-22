Lamb Weston Chef shares sweet potato recipe

TRI-CITIES, WA - Today is National Cook a Sweet Potato Day. A local chef shares a breakfast sweet potato recipe to honor the day.
The sweet potato is eaten and loved by many people across the county. Chef Miguel with Lamb Weston wants to help you celebrate the day by providing one of his recipes.
Chef Miguel made a "Waffle Fry Breakfast Stack." He used their Alexia's Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Seasoned Fries to make the recipe.
There's also spinach, Gruyere cheese, prosciutto, olive oil, eggs, salt and black pepper.
He describes the dish as a sweet and savory flavor of sweet potato. It is seasoned with sea salt, garlic and onions. Chef Miguel tells us where we can find some of his recipes.
"You can find more recipes at www.lambweston.com," Chef Miguel said.
He also said the Alexia brand is made with non-GMO ingredients with no artificial preservatives or colors.
The dish takes about five minutes to prep and takes about 28 minutes to make. You can go to www.alexiafoods.com to find this recipe and others.