Les Schwab Manager offers tips you need to know about snow chains

PASCO, WA - Driving in the winter can be a troubling experience regardless of what type of car you drive.

Putting snow chains on your car tires could make winter driving safe and easy.

Overall, the process of installing a chain takes just a few minutes. Heath Schilz with Les Schwab Tire Center in Pasco said it really depends on what type of vehicle you have.

"So, if you have a smaller car or an SUV, we have our quick fit chain. It is literally just a couple of minutes and then you are back on the road," Heath said.

If you have a larger pick-up, that chain installation takes only about five to ten minutes longer. If you are heading over the pass, chains can be required depending on the weather.

"Chains are definitely a safety device. So, anytime you are dealt with adverse weather conditions where chains are required, you are going to want to install them to make sure that you are safe," Heath said.

With winter coming, he said it is a good time to make sure you are prepared.

"If you are heading on a trip anytime before the holidays, it is a great time to make sure you are prepared and that you have chains in your vehicle," Heath said.

One safety reminder once you have chains on your tires, slow down and do not drive as fast.

"And, you want to make sure that the chain is only on snow pack or ice covered roads," Heath said.

If you drive on dry pavement with chains, Heath wants to warn you that the chain could fail and can break.

Les Schwab offers a return program, where you can return the chains, if they are unused. Store employees are also available to show you how to install the chains safely and properly.

For the entire step-by-step guide on how to put on snow chains, you can head to Les Schwab website at www.lesschwab.com.