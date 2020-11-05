Less Houses for Sale, Higher Prices

There is a shortage of houses available to buy in Yakima. The total number of houses on the market went down ten percent, while the average sales price went up 11 percent.
"There is no better time than right now, so I want to encourage buyers not to be discouraged by the craziness they hear that’s in the market," said Heritage Moultray Real Estate owner and broker, Moriet Miketa, "and the same with sellers, you’re going to get a lot more money for your home compared to a year ago, so why not,"
Interest rates dropped over six times since COVID-19, which makes it cheaper to buy a house but with so little houses on the market, more people are bidding at higher prices said Miketa.
"With interest rates so low right now, it definitely plays a factor to be able to look at houses in Yakima, and make us more eligible to afford different types of houses," said first-time home buyer, Alex Fischer.
Real Estate was considered an essential business so Heritage Moultray was able to reopen shortly after COVID-19 hit. They are still showing open houses but with less people and using masks.
The process of buying a house has slowed due to COVID-19 said Fischer. He said open houses were spread out and the appraisal process was slowed down.
There were 460 houses on the market at the end of October said Miketa. She said houses are on the market for 62 days on average.