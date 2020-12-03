The Yakima Parks and Recreation partnered with Columbia Bank to host a drive-through event to drop off letters to Santa. Drive-through any time between 5 and 8 p.m. at the City's Public Works facility this Saturday.
This free event will feature Christmas lights, blow-up decorations, festive trucks, and music as people drive around the block.
"The idea came from wanting a positive impact on the community, giving the kids something to look forward to even though the families have had a rough year and can't offer much," said Letters to Santa event facilitator, Gabriella Wilson.
This event wouldn't have been possible without the help of their community sponsors said Wilson. She said their sponsors will be handing out treats to children while supplies last.
Wilson said she hopes to see a lot of community members participate as people can stay safe and warm in their car as they drop off their letters.
The Public Works facility is located at 2301 Fruitvale Boulevard. Signs and police will be there to direct traffic. To find the drive-through map, click here.