RICHLAND, WA - At the beginning of the year, Liberty Christian School introduced a no cell phone policy for the entire campus from students' arrival to dismissal.
Students have to keep their phones in their lockers or even in their cars as soon as they get to school. They cannot use them until after classes are over for the day.
Studies show, even a cell phone's presence is a distraction for students.
Jim Cochran, the school's superintendent, said he feels the no cell phone policy will help students take control of their lives.
"We want them to be fully equipped, to be successful in life, to go out and be leaders, to be good citizens," Cochran said. "We want them to be leaders in technology, but to be able to use that, again, as a tool, to master it and further it and not be controlled by it."
If a student is a caught with a phone, it will be taken away for the rest of the day. If they keep getting caught, a parent would then have to pick it up. However, there are exceptions to this policy like medical or learning style reasons.
Cochran said there is a balance between technology and school. He hopes this policy will teach students how to maintain it.