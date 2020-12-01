The pandemic caused school and library closures, which made it difficult for students to get books. One local school librarian made her own lending bookshelf at home, where her students can come grab a book.
As a part-time reading tutor, she wants her students to keep reading every day to make sure they don't lose their reading level progress said Hubbard.
"I knew I had students who were in desperate need of having books to read, and I had extra books, it was also a way to fulfill my job requirement as a librarian to make sure they had books during this time period," said Discovery Lab School librarian, Miriam Hubbard.
This all started with just a few cardboard boxes full of books but soon became an overflowing bookshelf as Hubbard noticed people left more than one book when they took one.
It's important to leave a book when you take one to make sure everyone has plenty of books to choose from said Hubbard.
Hubbard said she has even bought some books herself with money she got from selling homemade face masks.
Her address is 608 South eighth Ave. in Yakima for any students in the need for a good read.