Local artist supports herself by helping others

KENNEWICK, WA - The holidays look a little different this year, but our local downtowns are hoping to keep them festive with help from local artists.
Things look quite different for Alicia Michaliszyn from when she first started her business back in the winter of 2011.
Almost ten years ago, Alicia moved from Tacoma to the Tri-Cities. Her mother-in-law asked her if she'd ever done window painting.
"And I was like, well no," Alicia said. "That sparked the interest of me figuring it out, watching videos seeing kind of how to do it."
Now, Alicia does window painting all year long, not just Christmas.
"Some people want to do more winter. So, they can leave it up through January. Some people want just all that Christmas cheer. So they are like, 'Bright colorful, green, reds, sprinkles. We want Christmas.'" Alicia said.
Two years ago, Alicia joined another business, because they both had the same career path, doing face paintings for parties.
"This year, kind of squash any entertainment stuff. No birthday parties, no festivals, no fair. So, that was really, really tough for us, because that was my main source of income," Alicia said.
So this year, Alicia and her business partner had to get creative. She has been pushing her graphic design, window art and other art.
"Probably, mid-October, I just started talking to all my clients and say hey this is whats up, like if you are open and you want an extra flash on your building and you want people to know you are open, help me by helping you," Alicia said.
She said her business took off from there. This year, Alicia said her window painting had been the most intense.
"Because everybody sees the value in it, everybody sees the, 'I want the cheer. I am tired of 2020. I want my windows to be beautiful. I want to be able to go behind, you know, my desk at work and walk outside and go see something pretty,'" Alicia said.
Art isn't the only thing that keep her busy.
"And of course, 2020 got us too. I am also pregnant. So, I am seven months pregnant. Knowing that I have another mouth to feed. O.K. We gotta make it work. We have two months left in this year. A month now. We gotta get it. We got to do something. Push. Push. Push," Alicia said.
If you would like an extra flash on your window, or other forms of art, you can contact Alicia on her Facebook page at facebook.com/AllusionsTriCities.