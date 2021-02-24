Local artists continue to promote positivity with hand-painted rocks

TRI-CITIES, WA - Local artists continue to spread joy one rock at a time.
If you have taken a walk along the Columbia River or through any of our downtown, you may have noticed hand-painted rocks along the way. These works of art have been intentionally left in public places to spread love to you.
Tri-Cities Rocks is a Facebook page that was created over five years ago. The goal is to brighten up people's day, especially during the pandemic.
"People have been doing it for a really long time. But then, you just get to know you put a smile on somebody's face. And then to actually see it, like I have seen little kids, holding their rock up and a huge grind. Like how fun to be on a walk and just see something colorful and bright and kind of bring a smile to somebody," Kristen Gailan, Pasco artist, said.
You may even recognize the Bernie Sander rock. It was painted by Gailan.
"The original I gave to someone else, in the group, because she said she just died and had to have it. Everybody loves that Bernie meme with his kittens. I think it just kind of connected everybody because he just had the coziest mittens on," Gailan said. "Everybody for some reason that meme just made everyone kind of giggle. So, that was kind of a fun one."
She said she enjoys to make people smile, but sometimes it is hard to let the rocks go.
"So, that is what I love about this. Some of them, you get to keep for yourself. If you create something that you just love, there is a couple of mine, me and my mom joke them. It is so hard to let them go. It gets funny you get connected to them," Gailan said.
However, every rock she leaves out for you to find, on the back of it, she encourages you to follow Tri-Cities Rocks on Facebook.
For more of Kristen's rock art work and other local artists, you can go to Tri-Cities Rock on Facebook by clicking here.