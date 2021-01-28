Local business owner receives COVID-19 relief

PASCO, WA - A local small-business owner is able to keep his doors open all thanks to a state COVID-19 relief grant.
While many businesses are struggling during the pandemic, one Pasco small-business owner said the money is helping keep their doors open and continue to serve the community.
"And the thing is, we didn't only want to leave this. We didn't want to leave the city, because we are used to it here, the people and the community," the owner of DolEx Dollar Express, Alejandro Airola said.
When Airola started his business, he said it was going well.
"December was good. January was good. February was good. March was not so good, because the pandemic started in March," Airola said.
That's where it all started.
"People were not going out as much. Employers dropped their working hours. I didn't want to close," Airola said. "The state officials said pharmacies, money wires and grocery stores could still operate, but with precautions with mask coverings."
The economy was dropping, but Alejandro said he was able to maintain the business on his own for a little while. Then, Gustavo Gomez with Downtown Pasco Development Authority called to help keep his business running.
"And, for the moment being, thank you God," Airola said. "We were able to keep our doors open and with the help we received, we've been o.k."
Airola then applied for grants, like the Seattle Foundation and received around $6,000 to help pay for things like rent.
"Thanks to that, I am able to move forward. If the help from Gustavo didn't come, we would've had to close our doors. Thank God we are still here," Airola said.
Airola hopes for the best for everyone.
"We are not uneasy. We hope the pandemic is over soon, for the entire world, not just for us," Airola said.
Since his business has been slow, due to not a lot of movement in the agriculture business. If you need assistance with money wire or changing checks, they are happy to help.
They are located on 106 N 4th Ave in Pasco. Their business number is 888.246.2527.