TRI-CITIES, WA - Selena Torres (7) and Gabriel Michael Ochoa (5) saved Halloween when they saw another child take most of the candy from a bowl outside a local family's home (the Garza's). What did they do? Pour their own candy into the bowl, to replenish for other trick-or-treaters.
"I did it because Halloween is a special holiday and everyone deserves to have candy." said Selena.
Selena said she was dressed up as an angel since her dog died and she wanted to feel "near to him."
"Not everyone gets a lot of candy and we already had our candy and we want others to have more." said Gabriel.
The two are now being dubbed the "Candy Angels" after the Garza family's ring camera caught the entire scene on video. The video already has millions of views and likes on TikTok.
"It's so funny because I didn't even see the video until my husband was scrolling on his TikTok." said Selena's mom, Diana Torres. Kaylia Johnson, Gabriel's mom, said the same thing.
"We always teach them to be kind and loving. And Gabriel always follows the example of his older cousin, Selena." said Kaylia.
"We want to thank the Garza family for posting the video because now so many people are contacting us wanting to do something nice for the kids." said Diana.
The mothers organized a GoFundMe which will being going toward saving for the kids college. To donate click here.
To watch the full video on Facebook click here. To watch on TikTok, click here.