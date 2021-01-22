Catering Creations by Toni lost 90 percent of their business since the pandemic said Catering Creations By Toni owner, Toni Benetti Flabetich. They lost 17 wedding and company catered events in March within 24 hours said Flabetich.
"They're just gone and won't come back, and I think that's the part that people don't understand," said Flabetich.
With no more events to cater, they had to get creative and bring back 2 Busy 2 Cook, which is exactly what it sounds like. If people are too busy to cook, they can order a homemade dinner by Toni and have it delivered straight to their door.
Flabetich said a lot of people cooked for themselves at the beginning of the pandemic but now don't have enough time.
“It was fun at first to cook but now it’s turning into more of a chore with kids at home," said Flabetich.
After catering for 20 years, going back to 2 Busy 2 Cook felt like starting all over again said Flabetich.
Although she said she was grateful to still be open, relying on 2 Busy 2 Cook alone is still not able to stabilize them enough financially.
People can order 2 Busy 2 Cook online or by phone. Flabetich said if people order before noon, they can have the food ready by 4 p.m. for pick-up or delivery.