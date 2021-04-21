TRI-CITIES, WA - Hearing the guilty verdict of three counts for Dereck Chauvin, them being second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, were moments the nation would not forget. Including local community members.
"I had a sense of relief. I had a sense of joy. I cried. And I was just so grateful that finally we are making steps toward making some of the wrongs right in America. And now it's time to turn our protests into making policy change across America." says Chaune Fitzgerald, Southeastern Washington Commissioner for the state African American Affairs Commission.
How Fitzgerald is affecting change is with her position as a commissioner.
"I am in direct access with affecting policy. What you saw over the past year since George Floyd died, was an outcry from the Black community begging for help, attention, and change. Now, our cries need to be put to pen and paper." says Fitzgerald.
Which is why she was elated when Senate Bill 5066 passed. This bill would hold police officers accountable for interfering if they feel another police officer is using too much force.
"It is policies like this that could have saved George Floyd's life," says Fitzgerald.
And as a mother of two young Black men, this issue hits close to her heart.
"I worry about my two sons everyday. I teach them to follow the law but even them sometimes people are stopped by police even when they are following the law." says Fitzgerald.
Another community activists, Vanessa Algarin Benitez, who founded the Luchadores Por Cambio Tri-Cities organization added, "I was happy with the verdict, but my joy was short lived when I heard about Ma’Khia Bryant." She's referring to a 15 year old girl shot by police in Columbus Ohio right before the reading of Chauvin's verdict.
"It was just a reminder that this issue is bigger than Dereck Chauvin. I want people to start asking themselves why are we seeing so many deaths at the hands of police. White people die too, and Black and Brown people are killed at higher rates. Why is that?" added Benitez.
Moving forward, community activists agree, the case of Dereck Chauvin and George Floyd was an ongoing trauma for the past year. They hope the conviction is one of the first of many.
“We are happy with the verdict of Derek Chauvin. It’s the level of accountability that we have been crying out for. But it’s imperative to know that while this trial was happening, U.S. law enforcement killed 65 people, including, 20 year old Daunte Wright, 13 year old Adam Toledo, and 16 year old Ma’Khiah Bryant. The Systematic racism that we see is real, rampant and threatens the lives of Black and brown people everywhere. Peoples families are being gunned down in the streets, hopefully accountability like we saw with Chauvin can be a wild fire that spreads across the country.” stated the Black Lives Matter Coalition of Tri-Cities.
In this historical case, this is the first time in Minnesota that a white police officer was convicted of murder against a Black man.
To contact Chaune Fitzgerald about anything concerning the Black community, or community in general, you can email her at chaune.fitzgerald@caaa.wa.gov.