KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick community is honoring the life of a 5-year-old girl who lost her life by drowning.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization with more than 100,000 little libraries worldwide. Now, there is a new one in a Kennewick neighborhood to honor the life of 5-year-old, Addy.
The nonprofit promotes neighborhood book exchanges. It is usually in the form of a public bookcase.
The newest Little Free Library in a Kennewick neighborhood is part of the global book-sharing movement, but it also honors the life of Addy, who just loved reading.
Studies show that the more books in or near the home, the more likely a child will learn and love to read.
More kids in the neighborhood or surrounding area, are enjoying Addy's passion, reading.