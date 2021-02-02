YAKIMA, WA - A Tri-Cities company jump-started their completely online company when the pandemic first started, since then they expanded their cookie delivery services to Yakima and Walla Walla.
"It makes me feel so happy every time I get to drop off a box of cookies at someone's front door, knowing I made their day a little bit better," said The Cookie Bar's Head of Marketing, Molly Turner.
65 percent of all orders are surprises, a good way to connect people from miles away, and the community loves it said, Turner.
"Anxious to try and help someone succeed in the business world when times are difficult like this, I think it's a great idea, a response to what the health department wants us to do, ," said a Yakima customer, Marshall Grove.
The Cookie bar only delivers Thursday through Saturday so order by Wednesday of that week. They can also ship cookie orders anywhere in the state.
Turner said she loves delivering cookies and getting feedback from her customers.
"We really pride ourselves on having great customer service, we want to be really approachable to our customers even though we don’t have a physical storefront because we think that’s important," said Turner.
The Cookie Bar hopes to expand even more in the next couple of months said, Turner.