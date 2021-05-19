TRI-CITIES, WA - May is bladder cancer awareness month.
Bladder cancer is one of the most common cancers as the seventh most common in the overall population. It is also the fourth most common cancer for the male population.
"It is one of those tumors that people do not talk too much about. There is a lot of advisement on breast cancer, for example, for some reason people forget about bladder cancer. Smoking and sometimes low-income population there are more frequently affected by that," Dr. Julio Slongo, M.D. with Kadlec said.
If you smoke, your chance of having bladder cancer is four times higher than people who do not smoke. The risk for people who quit smoking is two times higher.
Dr. Slongo said another risk factor is being exposed to chemicals.
"Especially people that work in rubber, leather, paint industry. You do have a higher chance of having bladder cancer," he said.
He said firefighters should always be aware because of smoke, as well as veterans who were exposed to agent orange. Even though it is hard to see, Dr. Slongo said the most common sign to watch for is blood in the urine.
"Hematuria can sometimes be microscopic. It means not necessary the patients would see the blood in the urine, but maybe detected by a urine test. This is usually done with primary care providers during an annual checkup," he said.
Bladder cancer has been seen in younger people, but Dr. Slongo said it is more common after the age of sixty.
He also said it is more common for males versus females.
"But it has a tendency to be more aggressive in women and the reason is, because sometimes, blood in urine can be mistaken by blood from other forms of bleeding like vaginal bleeding," he said.
Dr. Slongo said there is treatment available that could include surgery to remove the bladder or chemotherapy.
For more information, Dr. Solongo recommends you to check out the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, which you can do by going to bcan.org.