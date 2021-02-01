Local domestic abuse treatment center offers tips on preventing youth dating violence

TRI-CITIES, WA - February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
Experts at the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties suggest using non-judgmental language when you talk to your kids about teen dating violence.
"What ends up happening and with the best of attempt, the child with parents would say, 'hey, so and so hit me or they are calling me this, they are calling me that.' The parent will say, 'You need to end that relationship. You can not see that person again.' which is 100% legitment and o.k. But what this does is, because of the nature of domestic violence being all about parent control, it lets the child know that when they come to the parent for something they are just going to be controlled," Zac Shileika with the domestic abuse treatment center said.
Instead, parents can change their language in something to the effect of "'I am so sorry that happened to you. Thank you for telling me. What can I do to help you,'" Shileika said.
He recommends empowering your children as much as you can.
"Believe me, it is nerve racking. It is very scary, especially when you think of your child being hurt by someone else," Shileika said.
He said dating violence looks a lot like domestic violence. He said it comes in different forms with youth in our communities.
"So, in our community, 1 in 10 youths are purposely hurt by a partner, of survivors of domestic violence. That comes up to be about 25 hundred youths a year, which is about the size of anyone of our high schools here locally," Shileika said.
In teen dating violence, Zac said teens are more likely to be on social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok. Some red flags a parent can look for is self-harm and depression, also a change in behavior.
"All of a sudden the child is isolating themselves even more from their family and friends," Shileika said. "A lot of abusers will do this, so they can maintain their control over their victim."
Any parent or child that is being affected by teen dating violence, can call their 24-hour crisis line. That number is 582.9841. For more information on how you can sign up for their Zoom presentations or virtual support groups, you can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/dvsbf.