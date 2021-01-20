Local hikers hike to raise money for human trafficking

TRI-CITIES, WA - January is Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. A local organization uses the outdoors as a tool to fight human trafficking.
The Freedom Hikers and outdoor community wants to take what they have and love to make a difference. They want to empower people.
"The saying that we have is to do what you love to fight what you hate and so if you are already going to do it, why not attach it to a cause," Laura Esquivel with Freedom Hikers and Rescue Freedom said.
Freedom Hikers was founded in 2017 by Esquivel, who enjoys hiking, but wanted to use it to bring people together for a greater purpose.
"And, so that started my journey, investigating just different things I could partner with that could make a difference in the world and my heart was really meant towards getting into the human trafficking space," she said.
That is when she decided to partner with Rescue Freedom.
"Because, I love what they were doing," Esquivel said.
Then, she brought people together to spread awareness and raise funds to help people fight human trafficking.
"So, I get to work with people every day to take their gifts and talents and use it for a greater purpose," Esquivel said.
Last year, they raised over $400,000 for human trafficking. Since they have more hikes listed and more people involved, this year, they hope to raise more money than they ever have before.
There are ways you can connect and be part of the hikes, even if you don't hike, you can be a part of their hospitality team. To find out how to join, go to their website at www.rescuefreedom.org/fundrasiers/get-outdoors/.