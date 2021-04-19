SELAH, WA - A well-known neighborhood man takes his passion to fix bikes to a whole other level by giving them new homes with children or homeless people in need.
"Knowing I helped someone maybe step up in life, is a big motivator for me," said Jason Parker AKA the 'Bike Man.'
Most of his bikes are donated by people that are ready to throw them away, but the Bike Man said he gladly takes them off their hands.
At one time he had more than 130 bikes in his yard to fix said the Bike Man.
Everyone that has donated deserves just as many thanks as I do, it's taken a community to help a community said the Bike Man.
The Bike Man recently did a bike drop-off in White Swan, where he gifted a truckload of bikes to families in need.
He said seeing the children pick out a bike and ride off with a smile on their faces, makes all of his hard work worth it.
"I hope it motivates others to see beyond themselves and that anyone can help make someone's day or life better," said the Bike Man.
Not only does he gift bikes, but also goods like food and clothes to people in need. He said anyone in need can reach out to him.
The Bike Man said he's just happy to give back and make a difference in his community.