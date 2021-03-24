Local physician assistant shares expertise on understanding diabetes and recognizing your risks

TRI-CITIES, WA - You could have diabetes and not even know it.
The American Diabetes Association created a one-day wake-up call, inviting everyone to take a diabetes risk test to determine if they are at risk for developing diabetes.
Understanding diabetes is key to recognizing your risks before it's too late.
"And it is important that we are, first off aware of the risk factors, aware of the signs and symptoms, that we monitor it and check it as early as possible, especially if we are at high risk," Dillon Burton PA-C, with Miramar Health Center, said.
Your body produces insulin which is a hormone that helps control your blood sugar levels and metabolism.
Diabetes is a disorder or an autoimmune disease where your body produces very little insulin, no insulin at all or does not allow the bloodstream to absorb and use the insulin.
Certain risk factors can cause diabetes or increase the risk for diabetes later on in life.
"So, the dangerous thing in my opinion, with diabetes is that people can go years or decades without symptoms," Burton said.
There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 comes from birth where the body is not producing enough insulin. Type 2 has a heritage component, but it could also come from things like weight and diet. To determine if you have diabetes, Burton said the main thing the clinic looks at is weight.
"The biggest signs are increase urination, increase thirst, unintentional weight loss and excessive sweating," Burton said.
He said blurry vision may be that someone has diabetes, but there are things you can do to help prevent it.
"Diet, exercise and weight loss. It's maintaining moderate aerobic activity, doing the recommended 150 minutes a week of moving and sweating. It's purchasing a bike at home during the winter or having some kind of plan to get that cardio exercise every three days a week, five days a week," Burton said.
He said to also avoid fast food, instead go for healthier foods and lifestyle.
For more information about diabetes, you can go to their website at www.yvfwc.com.