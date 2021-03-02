YAKIMA, WA - Erik's The Mercedes Kid opened its doors days before the initial pandemic lockdown, now struggles to stay open with 100 thousand dollars in debt.
"I've seen a lot of businesses that are going, they're dropping like flies, I could be one of them you know, I'm not going to lie," said Erik's The Mercedes Kid owner, Erik Gomez.
After a break-in, and having COVID-19 himself, Gomez said he feels blessed to still be here and open but worries about finances in all aspects of his life.
"For me to say I can't make my car payment, I can't make my house payment," said Gomez, "I might have shut this place down just so I can go out to make a living so I can maintain my real life."
If there's another shutdown, Gomez said he may have to close his doors for good.
Gomez decided to open his own restaurant after working with his mom at Mercedes and Family. Gomez said he and his mom motivate each other through these hard times.
"I've always been a fighter, when everybody thought we can't bring our restaurant back, that we lost everything, I brought it back, me and my mom brought it back," said Gomez.
Social media has been a big way to bring in customers said Gomez. He said he tries to stand out by making Californian creations and with hot Cheetos.
Erik's The Mercedes Kid is located downtown Yakima 7 North Front Street and open for dine-in.