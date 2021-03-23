YAKIMA, WA - Los Hernandez Tamales won the James Beard Foundation Award two years ago, which is equivalent to an Oscar but for food. Since then, they've been known for the best tamales in town.
Los Hernandez takes pride in its tamales with authentic and quality ingredients said owner, Felipe Hernandez.
"We present the best quality that we can to the consumer and it happens to be unique and they can't find that elsewhere," said Felipe.
Felipe said he sees people come from all over the world, to Yakima, just to try his tamales.
"That certainly makes us feel good that they are coming to see us and the rest of the Valley and the rest of the region here for our small business," said Felipe.
Asparagus season means busy season. Hernandez said he's excited for business to pick up again in mid-April.
Gary Jennings, a long time customer said he looks forward to their asparagus and cheese tamales every year.
"When they make the asparagus and cheese tamales, those are a special time of year so we enjoy those and then send them off to family too," said Jennings.
Los Hernandez saw a 25 to 30 percent decrease in sales since the pandemic started but Felipe said they still get 75 customers daily on average.
Felipe said a lot of his business thrived on tourism but now has to look within the community for even more support.
"The people that work here are super friendly, just like family so it kind of reminds us of home," said Jennings.
Los Hernandez has to two locations, one in Union Gap and another on Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.