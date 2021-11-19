MISSION, OR - Local tribes are getting ready to pass down their traditions and culture to younger generations as part of Native American Heritage Month.
At Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center which is ten miles away from Pendleton, Oregon, they provide care to members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and other eligible American Indians.
And with Native American Heritage Month, the push to empower the tribal community with opportunities to learn about their history and culture has elevated.
For more information on Native American Heritage Month or Yellowhawk Tribal Health Care, can visit their website at https://yellowhawk.org/.