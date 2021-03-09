YAKIMA, WA - The entire bike industry got wiped out in just four to six weeks after the pandemic first hit, and that demand has not diminished said the Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness owner, Lance Reese.
Reese said people interested in buying a bike right now may not be able to ride off with it until next year.
"When people walk in and you can't help them, there's nothing you can do, that's frustrating," said Reese.
Any bikes you see now were ordered last spring and won't last long.
Reese is buying bikes now that won't come in until April 2022.
"It's a shock to us as a culture, we're not used to having to wait, we're not used to not being able to go out and getting exactly what we want anytime we want it," said Reese.
Electric bikes gained popularity over the years, Reese said they can help people ride at higher speeds or for longer distances.
With such high demand and not enough supply, the Bearded Monkey relies on bike repairs to bring in business.
Even repair parts are hard to find said, Reese. He said manufacturers can't keep up with the demand, which increases prices.
"It's bad for business, whether it's a long-term reputation that, that customer decides to never come back again because they couldn't be serviced," said Reese.
Not all trails allow electric bikes. Reese said he recommends Greenway Pathway for beginners and Rocky Top Trailhead for mountain bikers.