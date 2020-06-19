Looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift? Here are a few ideas.

KENNEWICK, WA - Father's Day is on June 21st. If you have not had the chance to shop for dad yet, Polka Dot Pottery has a list of gift ideas to make sure you won't disappoint him this year.
To keep your dad's drink nice and cold, you can shop at Polka Dot Pottery's online store. The arts and crafts store offers many types of pottery including vases, plaques and flower pots. The marketing manager, Amanda Geiger said their most popular item to decorate for Father's Day this year are mugs.
Even though it is too late to get the piece back in time for Father's Day, Geiger said this is something you can do as a family activity with your dad over the weekend.
All you have to do is order a pottery kit online, pick it up and paint it. Once you are done painting, drop it back off and it will be ready for pick up seven days later. Geiger said they take care of the firing and shining. She said the mugs are dishwasher and microwave safe.
Growing up, Geiger said her dad has a ton of mugs she painted for him.
"When I was five, six, twelve I would create a mug every year, because what dad doesn't drink coffee in the morning," Geiger said. "They are his favorite mugs, sometimes he wouldn't even use them because he is afraid of breaking them or ruling them."
The prices of mugs ranges from $14 to $34. The kits come with three included paints.
Polka Dot Pottery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, you can go to their website at polkadotpottery.com.