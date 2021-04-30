Low-cost dental care available through Yakima Valley College Dental Clinic

Yakima, WA — Yakima Valley College Dental Hygiene students are looking for patients in need of affordable dental care. Students will be conducting a dental screening clinic from on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Information and services are available in both English and Spanish. Prospective patients may call 509-574-4917 to schedule an appointment.
YVC’s Dental Hygiene Program provides dental exams, teeth cleaning, x-rays, and fillings. Nominal fees apply and state insurance is accepted. Adults, teens and children are eligible for services.
The Weston D. Brown Dental Hygiene Clinic is located on YVC’s campus at 1015 S. 16th Ave, Yakima, 98902.