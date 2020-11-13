Lutheran Community Services helps families during Christmas season

KENNEWICK, WA - Many of our neighbors are struggling financially, but here is one local non-profit that wants to help families experience the joy of the holiday season.
For Christmas at Lutheran Community Services Northwest Tri-Cities, they provide Christmas presents and often Christmas tress for their clients in need.
Not only do they provide presents for the youth in the families, they also do household gifts, hygiene items and gift cards for their caregivers or parents.
Last year, the non-profit did Christmas for 125 families. This year, they are estimating to help around 100. Their focus is on youth who need intensive mental and behavioral health services.
For some families, that might mean needing educational support. For other families, that might mean Christmas. Amy Redmond with the non-profit said they want to make sure they offer all resources, especially during the holidays.
"Also, providing parents that opportunity to see hope again and sometimes a Christmas tree and some Christmas presents can provide hope for families like they've never had before, especially during the pandemic," Amy said.
They want to be able to continue to serve those families like they have been for the last hundred years almost. They still have a few families waiting to be adopted or have presents provided for.
If you are interested in helping support families in time for the holidays, you can go to their website at lcsnw.z2systems.com.