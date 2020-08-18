Mami's Spicy Ceviche creates fundraiser to help foster kids carry their belongings

PASCO, WA - The owners of Mami's Spicy Ceviche are hosting a fundraiser to help local foster kids.

Owners of Mami's Spicy Ceviche are making "blessing bags" for local foster kids in the area. The reason why is because Marisela was in foster care herself.

The bag consists of essentials things like you would take to a hotel, including a toothbrush, a hair brush and shampoos.

Conrado and Marisela Garza are hoping to raise enough money to provide every foster kid in the Tri-Cities with one of these bags.

Right now, they only have enough to make forty bags. They partnered with "Mo's Place."

In the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, Conrado said there is between 500 to 1,000 foster kids.

"What if we can just give these kids something, because a lot of these kids, through no fault of their own are in bad situations," Conrado said. "Regardless of opinions, their in a bad situation and they have nothing. They don't have clothes. They don't have a tooth paste. They have nothing."

Conrado said they are just trying to give foster kids something to have that is theirs.

He said a lot of times when they get picked up, they have to take their belongings with them in trash bags.

If you would like to help, go look for their Facebook Page at facebook.com/mamisspicyceviche.