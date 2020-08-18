Mami's Spicy Ceviche moves product into grocery stores

PASCO, WA - A Pasco business is selling one of their specialties at grocery stories.

Before Mami's Spicy Ceviche (MSC) Even existed, owners would only dream of selling their homemade ceviche at name branded stores. Two and a half years into the business, they sell their food in all Yoke's Fresh Markets across the Tri-Cities.

Back in 2018, on Cinco de Mayo, on Conrado's birthday, MSC first open.

"It started off, because basically, I lost my job. I was out of a job for six months and I was like, 'Let's sell something.'" Co-owner at MSC, Conrado Garza said. "And so, my wife's ceviche was always a hit a barbecues and I was like let's sell it."

For the first year, MSC only sold shrimp ceviche.

"Then two years later, some people were like, we really love shrimp, but we are allergic," Conrado said.

Then they decided to sell ahi tuna ceviche. And most recently, fruit called Mami's Mango Mix.

Before becoming business owners, Conrado and his wife, Marisela used to buy ceviche from grocery stores like Winco and Yoke's.

"And then we would take it home. We would always change it and do something to it. In our opinion, to make it taste more like ours now," Conrado said. "Man, it would be so cool if we could just sell them to them."

Fast forward a couple years later, they participated in an event called, "Pig Out in the Park" in Spokane.

"And then the president of Yoke's literally walks up to the booth," Conrado said. "He's like, 'hey, I want to taste your ceviche, maybe I want to sell it too.'"

Owners said the idea came a year or two before it event happened.

"And then, literally he came up to us, just because Yoke's is centered over there," Conrado said. "And that's how it happened."

At the beginning of June, owners got their permit to sell ceviche. A few weeks later, they started to sell their product to Yoke's Fresh Market.

Mami's Spicy Ceviche is in stores. The Orginal Ceviche and Ahi Tune Ceviche cost $16.99 a pound each. Besides Yoke's Fresh Market, you can also find their products at the local farmers markets. For latest updates, you can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/mamisspicyceviche.