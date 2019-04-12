PASCO, WA - On Friday, April 12, Edwin Espejo (DOB: 9-15-1986) was sentenced for three counts of first degree attempted murder of three Pasco Police officers and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison.
On September 16, 2017, Pasco officers responded to a physical domestic call in the 900 block of South 9th Avenue in Pasco. In the basement of the house, officers tried to get Espejo to walk towards them away from a loaded .45 caliber handgun, but he refused all commands and a taser was deployed but uneffective.
Espejo picked up the gun and emptied the weapon, firing seven rounds at the five officers. Three officers returned fire, striking Espejo with life-threatening injuries. Officers immediately gave him lifesaving measures, including several tourniquets. Pasco Fire Department personnel credited the officers' actions as saving Espejo's life.
Espejo was found guilty by a jury on March 5, 2019, and sentenced to 70 years in prison on April 12.