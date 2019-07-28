Man sustains extensive burn injuries after garage fire

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is in the hospital with extensive burn injuries after a garage fire early Sunday morning in Kennewick.
The fire broke out on 2200 block of South Underwood Street.
Police say the fire started because the victim was working in his garage with oil around him, started welding and caught himself on fire.
He then went inside the house and caught portions of the house on fire.
70% of the man's body was burned. He was taken to Harborview in Seattle for treatment, no word yet on his condition.