Marvelous Monday with clouds, rain, and gusts coming

Light wind this Monday morning with gusts increasing today and tomorrow!
The high wind warning for Washington and Oregon Blue Mountains and the Grande Ronde Valley is now downgraded to a wind advisory lasting until 8pm. Gusts still remain at 40-50mph along the foothills and near La Grande with moderate rain along Columbia Basin. There's also a small thunderstorm coming southeast of Goldendale.
A low system throughout the night will push rain east leaving a pretty quiet night.
Today, the low off the WA and BC coasts will stretch into an upper level trough as the trough moves on shore. Which will bring us light rain along mountain areas. Lower elevations might see a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and breezy climate.
Behind this trough comes an upper shortwave and Norwest flow which will bring another chance of rain and mountain snow - but very light in lower elevation areas.
Wednesday through Sunday be ready for some breezy conditions.