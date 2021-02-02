TRI-CITIES, WA - The Mid-Columbia Ballet has partnered with Viera's Bakery in Pasco for their annual Valentine's Day fundraiser which would help both small businesses during this pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left most performing arts organizations and theatres worldwide with closed doors and canceled performances. Even the Mid-Columbia Ballet had to cancel their classic performance of The Nutcracker.
"We have lost money from the funds that usually comes from ticket sales of that performance." says Artistic Director, Debra Rogo.
Additionally, ballet classes have had to be modified in order to follow COVID-19 safety. They are now conducting ballet classes with a rotation of five students in the class and the rest learning on Zoom.
"We are happy we can do some classes instead of none." Says Debra.
Now, they are very excited to be partnering with Viera's Bakery for their annual fundraiser which would help both small businesses with funds.
"One of our dancers is a Viera's girl so we've been doing this with them for a while and the treats are so delicious!" Says Debra.
To support the fundraiser, order from the online store, open now here. The fundraiser closes Friday, February 5th and pick-up will begin on Friday, February 12th after 4pm.
You can also like Mid-Columbia Ballet and Viera's Bakery on Facebook.