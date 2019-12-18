UPDATE: 85-year-old Jose Fernandez has been found and was taken to a hospital.
IRRIGON, OR - Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are looking for a missing elderly man with advanced dementia from the 300 block of SW Nevada in Irrigon.
Deputies say Jose Fernandez has been missing since 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. He is 85 years old, 5'11'', 150 lbs., with white hair and walks hunched over. Witnesses say he was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, red and black checkered shirt, brown slacks and leather slippers.
Extensive searches lasted Wednesday night from 5:30 p.m. until midnight with no luck. Searchers included family members, citizens, Irrigon Fire Department, Irrigon Ambulance, Oregon State Police, United States Fish & Wildlife, and Morrow County Sherriff's Office. Even more searchers joined in to cover Thursday's search map.
If you have any information of his whereabouts, call dispatch at 541-676-5317 or 9-1-1.