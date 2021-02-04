YAKIMA, WA - The number of people moving to the Yakima area has not affected the number of houses for sale just yet said Heritage Moultray Real Estate Services owner, Moriet Miketa. She said she predicts an increase of out-of-town movers later this year.
“I think it’ll be the best thing for our community to have more people coming to the Valley, bringing their energy, their pocketbooks, and so forth to allow us to be this vibrant community," said Miketa.
Right now, the majority of house sales are local people upsizing or downsizing their homes but staying in the area. More people are expected to move from the west side of the state, California, and even from the Midwest said Miketa.
Yakima has a shortage of houses available with less than one percent vacancy according to the City of Yakima Housing Needs Assessment online from April 2020.
The Yakima area may have the room to expand but permit and building costs went up 20 percent in the last year said Miketa.
"Getting more inventory, will definitely level out pricing, however, we are so far behind to met the demand in housing right now that prices are going to hold up and probably continue to go up," said Miketa.
The Yakima Housing Action Plan has 100 thousand dollars to spend to help with house availability and affordability by June 2021. City officials ask community members where they would like to see changes with a survey.
Miketa said she thinks more people are looking at the housing market since virtual house tours allow them to view houses from anywhere.