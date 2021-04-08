YAKIMA, WA - More people turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism during the pandemic and have not realized the severity of the problem until now said Sundown M Ranch Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center, substance use professional, Alicia Egan.
"I worry for them, I just want to make sure we have as many services as we can provide," said Egan.
At least 38 million American adults drink too much but only 1 in 6 adults seek help with a professional according to CDC.
When determining the appropriate level of care to give someone, clinicians look for signs of changes in alcohol tolerance, loss of control, or drastic changes in behavior.
"Not only amounts but frequency, and some people really started to recognize how much their life has been impacted by their alcohol use," said Egan
With people spending more time at home, a lot more family members have called in for their loved ones.
"Having family members who are watching their loved ones have harder times with their substance use can really impact the family and the family dynamic,"
Alcoholism tends to become a never-ending cycle, but with time, over-consumption can lead to serious diseases or mental health issues if help is not sought out said, Egan.
Even with the increased number of patients, Egan said they do everything they can to help every single person who wants it.