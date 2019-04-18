More safety measures added to Palouse Falls State Park

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Washington State Park rangers have added more signs and gates to Palouse Falls State park after recent years of accidents.
In past 3 years there have been 4 deaths to that area, many due to falling over the edge... with the last death happening in May 2018 - almost exactly a year ago.
Audra Sims, a Washington State Park ranger says as the weather gets warmer the amount of visitors increases, so the increase of signs was necessary.
"Many times people just are unaware. They aren't aware of again the dynamics of this site and so the more we can just help them make good choices and stay safe; that's what we are after," Sims said.
Washington State Parks has recently added more gates to the area and signs as you enter Palouse Falls State Park.
"Folks that have experienced some injury or unfortunately fatalities in the past have typically been at those cliff edges by the falls," Sims said.
Sims said its not only the draw to get closer to the falls, but also to get closer for a better picture.
"Some of it is wanting to get that best photograph and I'm here to assure you that the best photograph of Palouse Falls is from the developed portion of the park," Sims said.
Not only are the safety measures in place for hiker's safety but to also protect the history of Palouse Falls.
"That is a bit of a correlation for some tribal members; that would be like somebody climbing on your most sacred location, whatever that is to you," Sims said.
Even after all of the accidents, Sims said closing the state park is not an option.
"It's a balancing act between safe use and protection of people and protection of the site," Sims said.
For more information, you can visit the Washington State Parks website.