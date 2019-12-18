IRRIGON, OR- Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are looking for a missing elderly man with advanced dementia from the 300 block of south west Nevada in Irrigon.
Deputies say he has been missing since 5 p.m. this evening. He is 86-year-olds, white hair, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds and walks hunched over.
Witnesses say he was last seen wearing a jean jacket, brown slacks and leather slippers. If you are in the area of West Fourth and Nevada Morrow County Sheriff's Deputies ask that you check your out buildings and or call dispatch at 541-676-5317 or 9-1-1 if you have any information.
e