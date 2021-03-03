RICHLAND, WA - It's been a rough year for movie theaters, but things are looking up as they start to open up again.
With movie theaters in the Tir-Cities reopening, local cinema owners and managers are excited to be back in business.
"I am so happy to be serving our customers again. I love being in customer service and we are just happy to be here for them," Verna Slaugh with Fairchild Cinemas said.
Whether you purchase your seats online or in-person, the system is set up to automatically book off all the seats around you, instantly setting you up for social distancing.
"It is blocking two seats on each side and the front and back. One roll in the front and back," Slaugh said.
That's on top of following guidelines from the CDC as well.
"And, we ask you to keep your mask on while you are watching your movie. If you are eating a snack or taking a drink, you are welcome to take it off, but we ask you when you are finished to put it back on," Slaugh said.
Something else new, they no longer have self-serve stations, like for cheese and butter toppings.
"So, now we are going to do that for you. So, we will put layers of butter in your popcorn and if you like salt, we will salt it for you," Slaugh said.
Since there are not a lot of movies out right now, they open their doors during the week around 3 p.m.
"First movie starts about 3:20 p.m. and our last movie starts at 7:40 p.m. during the week, Monday through Thursday," Slaugh said.
On Friday and Saturday, they have their late movies as usual and are open until midnight.
If you want a movie ticket for the weekend, Verna said it is best to purchase it online.
Because they are operating at 25% capacity, the weekend slots are filling up fast.