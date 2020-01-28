RICHLAND, WA - A national training program certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coming to Richland for a two-day training event.
It's called STRIVE. It stands for strategic, tactical, and resilient interdiction of violent extremism. STRIVE explores how a community's effort fits into the broader homeland security mission.
During this training program, you can expect to gain a better understanding on terrorism and violent extremism in our communities. You will also learn why these two may happen.
Richland Police Department's Crime Prevention Specialist, Cerise Peck, said this training event will strengthen community relationships.
"Often times, these types of trainings, give the community to learn things," Peck said. "That they would not learn outside of the police department."
The free training starts Wednesday at 8 a.m. and ends on Thursday at 5 p.m.
It's open to the community. To register, visit www.vcpitraining.org. The event will be held in Richland Police Department.