New business in town: Indian Flavour Jar

PASCO, WA - A new Indian business is in the Tri-Cities. This time, they are selling homemade jams, sauces, and chutneys.
A Richland couple's dreams are coming true with their new business. Indian Flavour Jar has been in the works for the past five years and now owners finally get to share their flavors with our community.
"My grandma was making it, my mom made it and now I am making it. So, it is kind of for me, a cultural thing. We are taking it from the back to the front," Jaspreet Kaur, the owner of Indian Flavour Jar, said.
She's talking about her Mango Chutney. Chutney is not like jam. You can think of jam-like sweet and chutney-like savory. It can be chunky and full of pieces of dried fruit and raisins or they can be blended until smooth.
"When you eat it you would know. You would know when you try it. I always tell to customers just come and try it. And then you will explore that taste that you have never tasted before," Kaur said.
Kaur said all of their flavors are Indian-inspired. They sell Tamarind Sauce, Mango Chutney, and Pineapple Jam.
"The first time you are going to try it. Even if I am going to give it in the spoon, you will love it. You will love it alone or even with the food or even with a snack. They will love it with chicken, with rice. It is just like a sauce. You can add it to any kind of food it will give you an extra kick," she said.
If all goes well and people respond well, they will plan to expand their business.
But for now, they are located at the Pasco Farmers Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.