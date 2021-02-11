New clinic seeks to reduce growing population of animals

PASCO, WA - For many people, pets make the best companions. But sadly, thousands of animals don't have a home.
Erin Vasquez with Pet OverPopulation Prevention also known as POPP said there is an overpopulation problem in the Tri-Cities. She said the number of cats and dogs keeps growing.
She said spaying and neutering your pets can be expensive.
"Animals are born. Liters are unexpected. People can't afford them. They get rid of them for free or they sell, puppies, kitty's and those goes to homes. Sometimes people can't afford to spay and neuter," Vasquez said.
Vasquez said it can cost any more from $200 to $300 plus dollars. She said there is also not enough homes for animals in the Tri-Cities.
"And so they get re-homed, there are tons of animals that are homeless that are suffering," Vasquez said.
The non-profit's goal is to end overpopulation. With the new Clinic, they want to make spaying and neutering your pet more affordable. Russel has been in their program since October.
"He loves children he can become overwhelmed and knock a child down. So, that can be scary, so we are suggesting older children in the home, but he is not aggressive towards children," Vasquez said. "He is just looking for the perfect family."
To help open the clinic and help pets like Russel find a home, the non-profit will host their first virtual live auction.
"Which is definitely different, but we are really excited and working really hard to bring something new, bring the best live silent auction items. Give people something to look forward to for 2021 for a good cause," Vasquez said.
All auction funds will help the non-profit open their new clinic, which they hope to open in a few weeks.
If you would like to participate in the silent action, True Love Has Paws, to help the non-profit open their new clinic, the virtual auction goes live on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. Click here to sign up.
The new clinic is located on 1506 Rd, 40, Pasco, WA 993301.