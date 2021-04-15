New community garden to bring health benefits

KENNEWICK, WA - Spring is here which means gardening season is upon us. A new community garden is coming to the Tri-Cities.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Tri-Cities Cancer Center's garden is on April 15 at 10 a.m. They will start building the garden beds next week on April 19th.
A few years ago, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center started a cooking class called the "Cancer Crushing Cuisine" cooking class. This class is for their patients which talks about the benefits of different produce, spices and herbs you use in cooking.
"What a great way to add to that program is to produce our own produce for the program. And we know that our community is going to love it," Ken Gamboa with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center said.
The Cancer Crushing Community Garden will be led by their new volunteer relations coordinator, Aracelly Gomez.
"We have a great group of volunteers led by Aracelly, that they are just going to knock it out of the park," Gamboa said.
Gomez said they have big plans for the garden.
"We are planting crops, different kind of produce to have a variety of vegetables for our cancer crushing meals," Gomez said.
They said the produce will also be given to their cancer patients as part of their "Dine In" patient meals program.
"We are going to have carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, we are also going to have some herbs and some wildflowers. It is going to be about a 900 square foot garden and about eight raised beds," Gamboa said.
Research shows community garden benefits cancer patients.
"Community gardens have a tremendous value for patients, they are able to enjoy the fresh produce. There is a health benefit but also," he said.
Studies also show a community garden can bring immense aid to cancer patients. They hope to have the garden completed and fully planted by early May.
The Cancer Crushing Community Garden is located at 7350 West Deschutes Avenue in Kennewick. That's the wellness center parking lot at the back of the building.
There will be sponsorship opportunities for the community garden, and you can be a part of it by volunteering with the cancer center to help plant and take care of the garden.