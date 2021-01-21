YAKIMA, WA - The Washington State Health Department partnered with Microsoft "AI for health" to create a new COVID-19 data dashboard. The website shows number of cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccine data for the state and by county.
In Yakima County, the number of people who tested negative is far greater than those who tested positive, data showed.
The survey of coronavirus-related hospitalizations by gender, showed males have had higher numbers in positive cases than females.
The dashboard showed about 8 thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to people in Yakima County. Washington has almost 50 percent of vaccines distributed, with almost 300 thousand vaccine doses left.
The dashboard showed on average, about 15 thousand doses have been given per day in Washington.
The website updates on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.